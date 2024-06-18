Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 0.9 %

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $32.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director George Carrara sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $68,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $460,238.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

