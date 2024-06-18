Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.01

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.01 and last traded at C$8.40, with a volume of 4615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.65.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$8.95 target price on Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.56 million and a PE ratio of 8.51.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

