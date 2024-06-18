Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.4 days.

Bunzl Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BZLFF opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

