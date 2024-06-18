Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.4 days.
Bunzl Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of BZLFF opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77.
Bunzl Company Profile
