Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Update

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

BRKH traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524. Burtech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Burtech Acquisition by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 522,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 273,630 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 504,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,429 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Burtech Acquisition by 8.1% during the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 163,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

