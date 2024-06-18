C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Update

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,860,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 34,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

C3.ai Stock Performance

AI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,003,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,232. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in C3.ai by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on C3.ai

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.