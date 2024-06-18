Cacti Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,425 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $36,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $5,010,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,615,440. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.38 and a 200-day moving average of $202.05. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.