Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 80,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

CGO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. 51,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,946. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

