Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Short Interest Update

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Total Return Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 80,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares during the last quarter.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance
CGO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. 51,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,946. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Total Return Fund
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.