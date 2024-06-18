Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Short Interest Down 12.4% in May

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the May 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $5,856,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 22.5% in the third quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 208,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,988,000 after buying an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $2,004,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,221,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

CATC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.19. The company had a trading volume of 50,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,873. The company has a market capitalization of $511.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.04. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.37 and a 12 month high of $73.68.

Cambridge Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.83%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

