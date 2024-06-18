Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Camping World alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Camping World

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camping World Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Camping World by 6,495.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. Camping World has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -462.13 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,249.69%.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.