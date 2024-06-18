Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Down 12.0% in May

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,210,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the May 15th total of 28,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Canaan alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Canaan

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canaan

Canaan Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,311,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,550,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,807 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 1,463.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,271,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,557 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Canaan by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,702,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 803,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Canaan by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 747,152 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAN traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. 12,005,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,700,463. Canaan has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $35.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 75.57% and a negative net margin of 192.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canaan will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Canaan

(Get Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.