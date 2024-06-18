Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) Short Interest Down 12.0% in May

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,210,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the May 15th total of 28,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a research report on Monday, May 20th.
CAN traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. 12,005,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,700,463. Canaan has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $35.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 75.57% and a negative net margin of 192.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canaan will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.
