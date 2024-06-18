Canadian Gold (CVE:CGC) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Canadian Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 157,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 80,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Canadian Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Canadian Gold

Canadian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its principal project is the Tartan Lake gold mine project that consists of 20 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,670 hectares located northeast of the town of Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Satori Resources Inc and changed its name to Canadian Gold Corp.

Further Reading

