Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 7,710,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSIQ. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Stock Down 1.6 %

CSIQ stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. 1,147,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at $575,000. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 92.5% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 315,476 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 151,610 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth $675,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 76,806 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.