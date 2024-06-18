Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,065,000 after acquiring an additional 446,508 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Integer by 3,260.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,281,000 after purchasing an additional 276,944 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter worth about $18,697,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 863,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after purchasing an additional 97,851 shares during the period. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,155,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITGR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In other news, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $35,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock worth $2,130,937. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.24. 61,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,143. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average of $108.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $123.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

