Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,562,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Stryker by 74,911.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 680,357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,921,000 after acquiring an additional 679,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,541,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,755,782,000 after acquiring an additional 642,178 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $93,369,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,315,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,493,000 after acquiring an additional 223,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $347.18. 410,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,019. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

