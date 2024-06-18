Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

NYSE WTS traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $187.88. The stock had a trading volume of 63,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.50 and a 200-day moving average of $202.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.48. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.87 and a 52-week high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $570.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total transaction of $324,370.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,753 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

