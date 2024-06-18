Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 55.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,359,000 after purchasing an additional 418,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,601,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,602,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,516,000 after acquiring an additional 340,467 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after acquiring an additional 312,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,321,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.92. 1,039,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,879. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.91 and a 200 day moving average of $159.84. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $181.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.81.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

