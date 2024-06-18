Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,501 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $619,404,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,972,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,551,000 after purchasing an additional 442,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,910,000 after purchasing an additional 429,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,714,162 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $242.63. 1,798,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,177. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

