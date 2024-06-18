Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 1.4% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 15.8% in the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,636,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,410,194. The company has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.34.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

