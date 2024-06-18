Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 104 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.10 on Tuesday, reaching $305.38. 935,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,361. The company has a market capitalization of $163.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.44 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.82.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

