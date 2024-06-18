Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,227 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,263,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Unilever by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,417 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,716,000 after acquiring an additional 965,173 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,352,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,568,000 after purchasing an additional 741,363 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,212,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,770,000 after purchasing an additional 599,759 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE UL traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.24. The stock had a trading volume of 906,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,206. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

