Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,265 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after buying an additional 273,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $726,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.39. 1,662,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $113.24 and a one year high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.33.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,612 shares of company stock valued at $59,476,075. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

