Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,839 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $4,180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $24,011,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Ariston Services Group bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.9 %

INTC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.71. 16,312,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,860,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

