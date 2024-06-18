Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) received a C$10.00 price objective from ATB Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.90 to C$10.63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.88.

WEED stock traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 381,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of C$729.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.96. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$3.74 and a 52-week high of C$26.00.

In other news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total transaction of C$37,155.72. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

