Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $120.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -59.37 and a beta of 0.98. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,985,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,270,000 after buying an additional 219,445 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,460,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

