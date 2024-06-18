Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 794,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,349 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for 3.5% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co owned 0.81% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $25,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

CGGR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. 1,144,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,333. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

