Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 826,700 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 912,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

CSWC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.50. 149,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 15.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.22%.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

