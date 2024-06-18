Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Trading 4% Higher

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.19 and last traded at C$9.18. Approximately 155,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,106,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.80.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CS

Capstone Copper Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.96. The firm has a market cap of C$6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -42.05, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of C$458.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.3624779 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. In other news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$515,125.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. Insiders have sold 233,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,813 in the last ninety days. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.