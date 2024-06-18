Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Short Interest Update

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CCSO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

About Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.