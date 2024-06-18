Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Short Interest Update

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of CCSO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.54.
About Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF
