Cardano (ADA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $591.58 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.65 billion and $591.58 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000586 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.89 or 0.05331023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00040633 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00014889 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,966,827,854 coins and its circulating supply is 35,734,424,499 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

