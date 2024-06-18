CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years. CareTrust REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 100.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,328. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

Several analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

