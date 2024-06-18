Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upgraded Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cargojet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$162.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$154.45.

Cargojet Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$131.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$76.50 and a 12-month high of C$131.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$116.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$115.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. The company had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.80 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. In other news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$901,429.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$52,732.50. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

