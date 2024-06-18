Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
CJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upgraded Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cargojet from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$162.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$154.45.
Cargojet Stock Up 2.9 %
Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. The company had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.80 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cargojet Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. In other news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$901,429.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$52,732.50. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
