CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Truist Financial

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KMX. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

CarMax Stock Down 0.4 %

KMX stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.37. The stock had a trading volume of 74,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,007. CarMax has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.74.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CarMax by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,154,000 after buying an additional 323,652 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CarMax by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,843,000 after buying an additional 88,488 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

