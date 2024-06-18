Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by General Partner Inc.

General Partner Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.60. The stock had a trading volume of 944,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,335. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

