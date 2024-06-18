CashBackPro (CBP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $539,656.16

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 59.7% against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market capitalization of $71.43 million and $539,656.16 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008733 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,577.50 or 0.99965074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012233 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005238 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000762 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00080044 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.89497647 USD and is down -16.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $310,037.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

