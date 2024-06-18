Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) VP Sells $1,046,100.00 in Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 30,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at $316,410.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elizabeth Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, June 7th, Elizabeth Crowley sold 15,000 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $525,900.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Elizabeth Crowley sold 38,597 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,298,403.08.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,506. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLDX. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLDX

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.