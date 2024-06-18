Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW) Short Interest Update

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBTW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cellebrite DI Price Performance
NASDAQ CLBTW traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.81. 4,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,331. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.
About Cellebrite DI
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cellebrite DI
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.