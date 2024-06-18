Centre Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,020,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,879,225,000 after acquiring an additional 726,613 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,049,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,173,000 after acquiring an additional 87,974 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,156,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,395,000 after purchasing an additional 170,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,612,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,407,000 after purchasing an additional 221,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,148 shares of company stock valued at $212,750. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE PEG traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $73.29. 2,414,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,493. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.14.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

