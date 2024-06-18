Centre Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,248 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.8% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.65. 6,034,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,358,778. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $350.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

