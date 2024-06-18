Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cerus by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 396,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 593,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 71,020 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 7,258,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,738 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 1,878.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,292,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,757 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERS traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 735,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,255. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $312.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.26. Cerus has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CERS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cerus from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Cerus in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

