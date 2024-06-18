CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFBK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.53. 2,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.55. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.19 million for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

