Cheelee Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (CHEEL)

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Cheelee has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for about $19.24 or 0.00029743 BTC on major exchanges. Cheelee has a market cap of $372.22 million and $6.60 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cheelee

Cheelee was first traded on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Cheelee Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 19.84300395 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $6,763,191.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheelee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

