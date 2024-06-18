Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Trading 4.2% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.2% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $162.16 and last traded at $161.65. Approximately 199,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,842,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.09.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 373,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 897.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 67,122 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 137,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $914,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

