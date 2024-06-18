Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading 0.9% Higher

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $155.95 and last traded at $154.51. 1,344,075 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,928,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.78 and its 200 day moving average is $153.99. The company has a market cap of $282.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $828,000. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 41.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 19,124 shares during the period. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

