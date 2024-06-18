Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $28,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $805,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,903,850,000 after acquiring an additional 301,742 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,570,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,535,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,196,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG traded up $88.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,453.91. 376,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,572. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,111.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,724.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,768.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3,463.07. The company has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is set to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,164 shares of company stock valued at $44,243,538. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,440.00 to $3,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,201.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

