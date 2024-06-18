Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, June 26th

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 3.0 %

CMG stock opened at $3,369.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,724.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,768.64 and a 52-week high of $3,384.04. The company has a market capitalization of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,265.00 to $3,366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,181.85.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,164 shares of company stock valued at $44,243,538. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $805,529,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 220,249.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 301,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,903,850,000 after purchasing an additional 301,742 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,570,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $167,256,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $100,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

