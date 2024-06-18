Christopher Scott Mason Sells 20,000 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $308,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,818.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Scott Mason also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sonos alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $351,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00.

Sonos Price Performance

NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.79. 1,464,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,668. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $252.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.48 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sonos

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,453,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,677,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,312,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 87,341 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonos

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.