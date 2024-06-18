CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the May 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. 21,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,549. CHS has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

