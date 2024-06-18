Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. Announces Annual Dividend of $1.47 (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.4736 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Chunghwa Telecom has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. Chunghwa Telecom has a dividend payout ratio of 93.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance
NYSE CHT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.71. The company had a trading volume of 37,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,873. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.
