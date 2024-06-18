Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Update

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 5,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 776.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 62,918 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $13,345,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.91. 1,084,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.20.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

