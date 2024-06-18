Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Up 11.0% in May

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 372,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,615,000 after buying an additional 123,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,895,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cintas by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,331,000 after buying an additional 151,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,008,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,162,000 after acquiring an additional 71,482 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $711.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,535. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $679.80 and a 200-day moving average of $634.63. Cintas has a 1 year low of $474.74 and a 1 year high of $713.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas’s stock is going to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Bank of America upped their target price on Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.07.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

